Mamata Banerjee Vows Justice for Murshidabad: Exposing the Outsiders
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claims that external forces are behind violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Act. She plans to visit the region in May to assess the situation and promises compensation for victims' families. The government is committed to exposing the outside conspirators.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused external elements of instigating violence in Murshidabad over the Waqf Act, promising both justice and recompense for the affected families. She announced plans to visit the region in May to personally evaluate the situation.
In a strong statement made at an administrative meeting in Midnapore, Banerjee proclaimed that her government will soon reveal the identities of those allegedly behind the disturbances in Dhulian's two wards, asserting their role as orchestrators.
The violence claimed three lives, with over 280 arrests reported. Meanwhile, Banerjee ensured a compensation plan for the victims' families and rebuilding assistance via the 'Banglar Bari' scheme.
(With inputs from agencies.)
