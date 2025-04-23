A devastating wave of Russian drone attacks hit Ukraine, claiming the lives of nine individuals when a bus in Marhanets was targeted, according to officials. The strikes, which spanned the eastern, southern, and central regions of Ukraine, primarily targeted civilian infrastructures.

The Ukrainian emergency service reported additional attacks on the Synelnykivskyi district, causing injuries and igniting a fire in an agricultural area. Similar assaults on Poltava resulted in further injuries, while drone strikes in Odesa's suburbs sparked several fires. The situation in Kharkiv was similarly dire, with major fires reported.

In the shadow of these events, U.S., Ukrainian, and European officials convened in London for peace talks. The discussions aim to propose a framework that requires Ukraine to accept Russian occupation. Despite these efforts, air defence units continue to repel attacks in the Kyiv region, where no damages have been reported so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)