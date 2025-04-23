India and Saudi Arabia Unite Against Terrorism Threats

In a joint statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman underscored the critical threat that terrorism and violent extremism pose to humanity.

The two leaders condemned the recent Pahalgam attack in Kashmir and agreed that terrorism, in any form, cannot be justified. Emphasizing a rejection of linking terrorism to any race or religion, they praised ongoing counter-terrorism collaboration.

Defense cooperation was highlighted as a key strategic partnership pillar, with initiatives like the SADA TANSEEQ and AL MOHED AL HINDI exercises. Both nations committed to enhancing security in areas like cybersecurity and transnational crime prevention.

