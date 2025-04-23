Tragedy in Pahalgam: Businessman's Life Cut Short in Gruesome Attack
Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was tragically gunned down in front of his wife at Pahalgam, Kashmir. He was among 26 people killed in a civilian-targeted attack. The Uttar Pradesh government is offering support to the bereaved family, as they prepare to bring Shubham's body home.
In a shocking and brutal attack, Shubham Dwivedi, a 31-year-old businessman from Kanpur, was killed in front of his wife while on vacation in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The couple, part of a larger family group visiting the scenic region, became the target of terrorists who attacked civilians at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, leaving 26 dead.
Dwivedi, who was approached while horse riding with his wife, was reportedly executed by the assailants for failing to recite a religious declaration. The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has promised full support to the grieving family and is coordinating efforts to bring Shubham's body back to Kanpur for last rites.
District authorities, along with the police, have been directed to ensure all necessary assistance is provided to the family during this difficult time. As the family mourns their loss, there is an urgent call for security reassessment in the volatile region where tourists are increasingly becoming victims of targeted attacks.
