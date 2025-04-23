Tragedy in Pahalgam: A Heartbreaking Tale of Two Karnataka Families
Two families from Karnataka grieve over a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, claiming 26 lives, including Bharath Bhushan and Manjunath Rao. Survivors include Bharath's wife and child. Assistance is being coordinated by the Karnataka government for affected tourists. Family and friends mourn their losses in disbelief.
A terrorist attack in Pahalgam has left two families from Karnataka devastated, with 26 lives claimed, including those of Bharath Bhushan from Bengaluru and Manjunath Rao from Shivamogga.
Bharath Bhushan, visiting Pahalgam with his wife and son, was killed as his family watched in horror. His wife, Sujatha, managed to survive the ordeal and is now being assisted by the Karnataka government to return home safely.
The Karnataka government has quickly mobilized resources to assist stranded tourists and coordinate the return of the deceased victims. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has dispatched officials to Pahalgam, emphasizing the government's commitment to bringing everyone home safely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
