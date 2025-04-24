Tensions Rise: Modi's Strong Stance on Kashmir Attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to track down and punish those responsible for the militant attack on tourists in Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. Modi's pledge was a clear and strong response to the attack and has added tension to already strained relations with Pakistan.

Following the incident, New Delhi announced a series of retaliatory measures against Pakistan, including downgrading diplomatic ties and suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, a major agreement between the two countries. Despite the lack of definitive evidence linking Pakistan to the attack, India's actions reflect the severity of its response.

The attack poses challenges to Modi and his administration, undermining efforts to stabilize the region since revoking Kashmir's special status in 2019. As both nations navigate the repercussions, the global community watches closely, concerned about the implications for regional peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)