Ex-General Sentenced Amidst Military Fraud Allegations

Ivan Popov, a former Russian commander, was sentenced to five years for fraud related to misappropriating military materials worth over $1.56 million. Popov's conviction is amidst a wider anti-corruption probe in Russia's military. He claims his prosecution is due to his criticism of military leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 15:17 IST
A former Russian commander, Ivan Popov, who was vocal about Russia's military conduct in Ukraine, has been sentenced to five years for large-scale fraud. The ruling was delivered by a military court, as reported by Russian news agencies.

Popov, once a major general commanding Russia's 58th army, was accused of embezzling over 130 million roubles in metal products meant for fortifications along the Ukrainian frontline. The court's decision is seen against the backdrop of a widespread anti-corruption probe within Russia's military.

Despite the charges, Popov maintains his innocence, attributing his legal troubles to his outspoken criticism of military strategies. With his recent plea to President Putin, Popov continues to assert that he is being penalized for his candid remarks on military shortcomings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

