China's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng has called for a targeted focus on the needs of businesses in light of the recent U.S. tariffs, urging a robust policy supply to navigate these new economic challenges.

Speaking at a meeting in Beijing on cross-border trade facilitation, He stressed the significance of China responding effectively to external economic shocks while maintaining growth stability.

He identified the improvement of the business environment at Chinese ports as a critical step in strengthening the country's economic resilience amidst ongoing international trade tensions.

