High-Stakes Bail Hearing for Parliament Breach Accused Neelam Azad

The Delhi High Court is set to hear the bail plea of Neelam Azad, accused in the 2023 Parliament security breach case. The court will examine if using a smoke canister can be charged under UAPA. Azad's counsel argues that UAPA provisions are not applicable. The prosecution opposes the bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 16:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court will hear the bail plea of Neelam Azad on April 29 in connection to the 2023 Parliament security breach case. Azad, the only woman among the accused, seeks relief while facing serious allegations.

A court bench, comprising Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, is expected to review arguments from both sides, particularly whether using a smoke canister, which is commercially available, qualifies as an offense under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The case parallels the disquieting breach where gas was released during Parliament proceedings. The court has raised concerns over the broad interpretation of the UAPA, questioning if everyday access to such canisters would criminalize common festive practices and events like Holi or IPL matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

