Kyiv and Washington Edge Closer on Minerals Deal
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko revealed progress in talks between Kyiv and Washington on a minerals deal, though finalization remains pending. A memorandum was signed as a foundational step towards the partnership, but unresolved questions and discussions on frozen Russian assets persist.
Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhii Marchenko announced Thursday that Kyiv and Washington have advanced in negotiations over a crucial minerals deal. This deal, spearheaded by U.S. President Donald Trump, aims to develop Ukraine's mineral resources but has yet to reach completion this week.
Marchenko disclosed these developments after a Ukrainian embassy-hosted event, noting that both sides are collaborating closely, though certain unresolved issues are under discussion. The specifics of these questions were not disclosed by Marchenko.
Moreover, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is reportedly interested in incorporating the topic of frozen Russian assets into broader diplomatic talks, adding complexity to negotiations.
