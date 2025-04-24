Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM Stands by Terror Attack Victims

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin reached out to Dr. Parameswaran, injured in the Pahalgam terror attack, offering full support. He also assured Nayanthara, Parameswaran's wife, of the state's assistance. The state government facilitated the safe return of 40 tourists from Jammu and Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has taken proactive steps to support victims of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister personally contacted Nayanthara, wife of the injured Dr. Parameswaran, to assure her of assistance from the state government. Stalin enquired about Parameswaran's treatment in AIIMS, Delhi.

In a swift response, the state organized safe transportation for 40 tourists from Tamil Nadu who were visiting the region during the attack, ensuring their return to Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

