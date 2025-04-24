Kshatriya Protest: Demands for Upper Caste Commission Surge

The Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan orchestrated a significant gherao at the state secretariat, escalating their demand for the creation of an upper caste commission in Himachal Pradesh. The protest was further fueled by discontent over the government's decision to elevate financial incentives for inter-caste marriages.

On Thursday, the group's members, led by the organization's president, Rumit Singh Thakur, initiated a protest march from Toland to Chhota Shimla. They have persistently occupied CTO Chowk for over a week, insisting on the formation of the Swaran Aayog committee and the reversal of enhanced inter-caste marriage incentives.

The protest caused significant traffic disruptions along Shimla to Sanjauli road. Thakur highlighted their dissatisfaction with the delay in the Swaran Aayog formation promised by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu more than two years ago. The group remains steadfast, with demonstrations set to continue until their demands are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)