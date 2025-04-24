Left Menu

Kshatriya Protest: Demands for Upper Caste Commission Surge

The Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan has organized protests in Himachal Pradesh, demanding the formation of a commission for upper castes. They object to increased incentives for inter-caste marriages, citing concerns about self-respect. The protests have impacted local traffic, highlighting the group's resolve to continue until their demands are met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 24-04-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 23:53 IST
Kshatriya Protest: Demands for Upper Caste Commission Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Devbhoomi Kshatriya Sangathan orchestrated a significant gherao at the state secretariat, escalating their demand for the creation of an upper caste commission in Himachal Pradesh. The protest was further fueled by discontent over the government's decision to elevate financial incentives for inter-caste marriages.

On Thursday, the group's members, led by the organization's president, Rumit Singh Thakur, initiated a protest march from Toland to Chhota Shimla. They have persistently occupied CTO Chowk for over a week, insisting on the formation of the Swaran Aayog committee and the reversal of enhanced inter-caste marriage incentives.

The protest caused significant traffic disruptions along Shimla to Sanjauli road. Thakur highlighted their dissatisfaction with the delay in the Swaran Aayog formation promised by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu more than two years ago. The group remains steadfast, with demonstrations set to continue until their demands are addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025