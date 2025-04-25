Palestinian Leadership Appoints Vice President Position

The Palestinian leadership has taken a significant step by approving the creation of a vice president position for Mahmoud Abbas. This decision, designed to quell international skepticism about succession plans, was backed by 170 members of the Palestinian Central Council, with only one dissenting vote and one abstention.

So far, no candidate has been assigned to the newly established role. The statement from WAFA clarifies that Abbas retains the authority to delegate duties, dismiss, or accept the resignation of his vice president. Despite being in power since 2004, Abbas, now 89, has been reluctant to implement reforms, including naming a successor.

The Palestinian Authority, which is supported by the West, has limited governance over the West Bank and has not controlled the Gaza Strip since the 2007 conflict with Hamas. The creation of the vice president role marks a pivotal development in Palestinian leadership dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)