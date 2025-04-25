UN Leaders Warn of Rising Sexual Violence and Displacement in Eastern DRC Crisis

In an urgent joint statement, four senior United Nations officials have raised grave concerns about the spiraling humanitarian crisis in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), highlighting the devastating toll the ongoing conflict is exacting on women and children. The statement was issued by Ms. Virginia Gamba, Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict; Ms. Pramila Patten, Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict; Mr. Andrew Saberton, UNFPA Deputy Executive Director for Management; and Ms. Ruvendrini Menikdiwela, Assistant High Commissioner for Refugees for Protection.

The officials called global attention to the dangerous escalation of conflict in the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu since the start of 2025, pointing to increased violence and mass displacement. The conflict, driven largely by intensified offensives from non-state armed groups, has led to the systematic destruction of internally displaced persons (IDP) sites and the mass movement of civilians into areas with inadequate protection and humanitarian infrastructure.

Sexual Violence as a Weapon of War

A central concern raised by the UN leaders is the alarming increase in conflict-related sexual violence, described as both widespread and systematic. According to the joint statement, armed actors are using sexual violence—including rape and sexual slavery—as a tactic of war to terrorize, dominate, and punish civilian populations. Women and girls have been the primary victims, although boys have also been affected. These violations are taking place within a broader context of abuse, including abduction, recruitment of children into armed groups, and other grave violations of international humanitarian and human rights law.

Compounding the trauma, access to services for survivors remains critically limited. Health facilities have been attacked, and there is an acute shortage of life-saving medical supplies such as Post Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) kits. Survivors often lack access to essential services such as emergency medical care, sexual and reproductive health services, psychological support, legal aid, and protection services. These barriers are exacerbated by stigma, fear of reprisals, and displacement.

Humanitarian Access Severely Restricted

Increased insecurity and targeted attacks on humanitarian convoys and health centers have led to severe restrictions on aid delivery. The UN officials decried the looting of humanitarian supplies and warned that survivors of sexual violence are often left without assistance. Many displaced civilians are now residing in informal settlements or remote areas inaccessible to humanitarian agencies.

The statement called on all parties to the conflict to adhere to UN Security Council Resolution 2773 (2025), which emphasizes the urgent need to prevent conflict-related sexual violence, uphold international humanitarian law, and ensure protection and support for all survivors. The officials also pressed for safe, unimpeded access for humanitarian actors and restoration of essential services.

Record Displacement: A Regional Humanitarian Emergency

The DRC now holds one of the world’s highest displacement figures, with over 7.8 million people internally displaced, many of whom have been displaced multiple times. Another 1.1 million Congolese refugees have fled to neighboring countries in search of safety. Alarmingly, more than half of these refugees are children, many of whom have endured traumatic violence and face poor reception conditions in asylum countries.

Reception centers in countries like Uganda, Rwanda, and Burundi are overwhelmed, and the crisis has been exacerbated by declining humanitarian funding and limited host country resources. Refugees are in urgent need of food, clean water, shelter, medical care, and mental health support.

UN Leaders Call for Immediate Action

The UN officials emphasized that the lives and dignity of countless civilians, especially women and children, are at stake. They urged the international community to prioritize the situation in the DRC and act with urgency. Their recommendations included:

Immediate cessation of all forms of conflict-related sexual violence by parties to the conflict.

Implementation of gender-sensitive and child-centered humanitarian responses.

Strengthening of accountability mechanisms to prosecute perpetrators of sexual violence.

Reestablishment and expansion of humanitarian aid operations , including the provision of PEP kits and mental health support.

Commitment by neighboring countries to maintain open borders and improve refugee reception conditions.

The officials concluded with a stark reminder: “In the context of this unprecedented security and humanitarian crisis, the conditions of women and children continue to deteriorate. Their lives are hanging on the countless days awaiting stronger actions by the international community.”