Accountability Demanded: General Roychowdhury Blames Intelligence Lapses for Pahalgam Attack

Former Army chief General Shankar Roychowdhury has denounced the recent Pahalgam terror attack as an 'intelligence failure,' demanding accountability at the highest levels. In remarks to PTI, Roychowdhury emphasized the need for someone to be held responsible for the security lapses that led to the tragedy.

Highlighting the involvement of Pakistan and its ISI agency, Roychowdhury noted the brutality of the attack, which claimed 26 civilian lives. He criticized current diplomatic sanctions against Pakistan as insufficient and urged for more robust retaliatory measures, underscoring the importance of maintaining international diplomacy.

Roychowdhury also stressed the necessity of utilizing India's intelligence capabilities to their fullest extent, amid speculations of insider involvement. He linked the attack to a statement by Pakistan's Army chief, which he believes served as a catalyst, urging that attacking civilians is unacceptable.

(With inputs from agencies.)