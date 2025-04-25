Mysterious Explosion Rocks Birbhum Village: Investigation Underway

An enigmatic blast tore through a residence in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on Friday morning. The force of the explosion obliterated the house's roof and overturned a mud wall, sparking widespread alarm among villagers.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the homeowner used an earthmover to dismantle the debris but has since vanished, causing further suspicions. Police are thoroughly investigating the scene.

Although no deaths or serious injuries have been reported, authorities are probing all possibilities, including the likelihood of the premises being used for explosive storage or production.

(With inputs from agencies.)