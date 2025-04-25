Left Menu

Mysterious Explosion Rocks Birbhum Village: Investigation Underway

A mysterious explosion in West Bengal's Birbhum district destroyed part of a house, causing panic among locals. No casualties have been reported yet, and the house owner is missing. Authorities are investigating the incident, exploring whether the house stored or manufactured explosives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bolpur | Updated: 25-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 13:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An enigmatic blast tore through a residence in Birbhum district, West Bengal, on Friday morning. The force of the explosion obliterated the house's roof and overturned a mud wall, sparking widespread alarm among villagers.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that the homeowner used an earthmover to dismantle the debris but has since vanished, causing further suspicions. Police are thoroughly investigating the scene.

Although no deaths or serious injuries have been reported, authorities are probing all possibilities, including the likelihood of the premises being used for explosive storage or production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

