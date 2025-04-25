KZN Premier Unveils R817.875 Million Budget to Drive Growth, Service Excellence

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli has unveiled a strategic R817.875 million allocation for the Office of the Premier for the 2025/26 financial year, emphasizing an unwavering commitment to build a more capable, ethical, and people-centred provincial government.

Delivering the Budget Vote speech at the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, Premier Ntuli said the funding serves as a strategic investment to strengthen the government's agility, efficiency, and responsiveness under the theme: “Accelerating Inclusive Growth and Service Delivery through Effective Governance.”

Building a Capable and Ethical State

Premier Ntuli outlined the government’s clear vision: constructing a capable and ethical state that fosters inclusive development, protects vulnerable communities, and champions excellence in governance.

“Our vision is clear. We are building a capable and ethical state that fosters inclusive development, safeguards the vulnerable, and delivers with excellence,” said Ntuli.

He stressed the importance of transparent governance and fiscal discipline, noting that every rand spent must directly benefit the citizens of KwaZulu-Natal. The provincial government, he asserted, would maintain a zero-tolerance approach to corruption and maladministration, ensuring all resources are used efficiently and ethically.

Driving Socioeconomic Transformation

The budget is positioned as a catalyst for sustainable economic recovery, particularly as KwaZulu-Natal continues to rebuild from the devastating impacts of past natural disasters and economic hardships.

Key strategic focus areas outlined in the budget include:

1. Youth Empowerment and Job Creation

Premier Ntuli announced intensified support for youth-oriented initiatives, highlighting the expansion of the Youth Development Fund and enhanced skills development programs through institutions such as the Moses Kotane Institute and initiatives like Operation Vula. These programmes aim to bridge skills gaps, stimulate entrepreneurship, and empower young people to participate meaningfully in the economy.

2. Combating Gender-Based Violence and Promoting Inclusivity

The Premier reaffirmed the government’s commitment to fighting gender-based violence (GBV) and promoting social justice. The continued implementation of the provincial Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Strategy will include strengthened protections for women, children, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community, with targeted intervention programmes aimed at prevention, support, and advocacy.

3. Accelerating Digital Transformation

Recognizing the critical role of technology in modern governance, the Office of the Premier will invest significantly in upgrading ICT infrastructure. This digital transformation is aimed at improving public service delivery, streamlining internal processes, and making government services more accessible and efficient for citizens.

4. Strengthening the District Development Model

The Premier reiterated the importance of the District Development Model (DDM), a “one-government, one-plan” approach designed to enhance service delivery through better coordination among government departments and local municipalities. The DDM seeks to tackle persistent backlogs, strengthen local economies, and build resilience within communities.

A Call for Unity and Collaboration

Premier Ntuli concluded his address by calling for unity and collaboration among all sectors of society. He emphasized that the ambitious goals set out in the budget can only be achieved through active partnerships between government, businesses, civil society, and communities.

“Let us work together – government, business, civil society and communities – to build the KwaZulu-Natal we all deserve,” he said.

Towards a More Just and Inclusive KwaZulu-Natal

The 2025/26 budget signals a bold step towards an inclusive, resilient, and people-centred KwaZulu-Natal. By focusing on youth development, fighting gender-based violence, embracing digital innovation, and promoting ethical governance, Premier Ntuli’s administration aims to accelerate growth, restore public trust, and build a province where no one is left behind.

As KwaZulu-Natal looks to the future, the Premier’s message is clear: the path to a prosperous and equitable society lies in effective governance, strategic investment, and collective action.