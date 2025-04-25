Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Pakistan Nationals Rush to Return Amidst Diplomatic Fallout

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian government has imposed strict measures leading to an urgent exodus of Pakistani nationals via the Attari-Wagah border. Many face difficulties, including women married in Pakistan but holding Indian passports, highlighting ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-04-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 16:23 IST
In the aftermath of a terror attack in Pahalgam, India has set a strict deadline for Pakistani nationals to exit the country. The Attari-Wagah border has become a hub of activity as individuals rush to leave within the 48-hour timeframe set by the Indian government.

Several women, who are married in Pakistan but hold Indian passports, have reported significant obstacles in their attempts to return. These difficulties underscore the heightened diplomatic strain between the two neighboring nations. Amid heightened tensions, India has taken decisive actions, revoking visas and halting cross-border treaties.

The situation remains tense as figures like Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri reinforce the government's policies, urging Indian nationals in Pakistan to return for their safety. As diplomatic rifts deepen, both nations grapple with escalating security concerns and cross-border linkage allegations stemming from the attack.

