Supreme Court's Pivotal Friday: Key Cases and Decisions

The Supreme Court addressed a range of significant issues, including a defense of the amended Waqf Act, reprimanding Rahul Gandhi for comments on Savarkar, criticizing S V Shekher for derogatory posts, dismissing Punjab's appeal on Bikram Singh Majithia's bail, and examining family pension rules for stepmothers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 19:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On a crucial Friday session, the Supreme Court addressed key legal battles with widespread implications. The Centre staunchly defended the amended Waqf Act, arguing against a 'blanket stay' on its enforcement, citing its legislative legitimacy.

In a sharp critique of political rhetoric, the court censured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what it termed 'irresponsible' remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a Maharashtra rally. Nonetheless, it halted ongoing criminal proceedings against him.

The court also admonished Tamil actor and politician S V Shekher for derogatory social media posts against a journalist, condemning his actions as a 'nasty campaign against a woman.' Further, the SC ruled against the Punjab government's appeal on the bail granted to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. Additionally, it agreed to delve into whether stepmothers are eligible for family pensions under Indian Air Force regulations.

