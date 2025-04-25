Supreme Court's Pivotal Friday: Key Cases and Decisions
The Supreme Court addressed a range of significant issues, including a defense of the amended Waqf Act, reprimanding Rahul Gandhi for comments on Savarkar, criticizing S V Shekher for derogatory posts, dismissing Punjab's appeal on Bikram Singh Majithia's bail, and examining family pension rules for stepmothers.
- Country:
- India
On a crucial Friday session, the Supreme Court addressed key legal battles with widespread implications. The Centre staunchly defended the amended Waqf Act, arguing against a 'blanket stay' on its enforcement, citing its legislative legitimacy.
In a sharp critique of political rhetoric, the court censured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what it termed 'irresponsible' remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a Maharashtra rally. Nonetheless, it halted ongoing criminal proceedings against him.
The court also admonished Tamil actor and politician S V Shekher for derogatory social media posts against a journalist, condemning his actions as a 'nasty campaign against a woman.' Further, the SC ruled against the Punjab government's appeal on the bail granted to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. Additionally, it agreed to delve into whether stepmothers are eligible for family pensions under Indian Air Force regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Upholds Bail for Bikram Singh Majithia in High-Profile Drugs Case
SC rejects Punjab govt's plea challenging bail granted to SAD Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in drugs case.
SC asks SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia, Punjab Police not to make any statement to media about drugs case.
Supreme Court Explores Inclusion of Stepmothers in Family Pension Rights
Exercise Aakraman: Indian Air Force Showcases Dominance with Rafale Fleet