Supreme Court's Pivotal Friday: Key Cases and Decisions

On a crucial Friday session, the Supreme Court addressed key legal battles with widespread implications. The Centre staunchly defended the amended Waqf Act, arguing against a 'blanket stay' on its enforcement, citing its legislative legitimacy.

In a sharp critique of political rhetoric, the court censured Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for what it termed 'irresponsible' remarks about Vinayak Damodar Savarkar during a Maharashtra rally. Nonetheless, it halted ongoing criminal proceedings against him.

The court also admonished Tamil actor and politician S V Shekher for derogatory social media posts against a journalist, condemning his actions as a 'nasty campaign against a woman.' Further, the SC ruled against the Punjab government's appeal on the bail granted to Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a drugs case. Additionally, it agreed to delve into whether stepmothers are eligible for family pensions under Indian Air Force regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)