National Green Tribunal's Call to Action: Protecting Delhi's Southern Ridge

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over undisclosed information in a report detailing the status of encroachments in the Southern Ridge area of Delhi, a critical green lung of the national capital.

Highlighting deficiencies, the tribunal noted a lack of updated data regarding encroachments since April 5, 2019. The report provided a chart outlining removals from 2019 but failed to address recent developments.

In response, the tribunal has demanded a comprehensive affidavit within four weeks, detailing efforts to eliminate encroachments effectively. The issue is set for further deliberation on July 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)