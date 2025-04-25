Left Menu

National Green Tribunal's Call to Action: Protecting Delhi's Southern Ridge

The National Green Tribunal has identified non-disclosures in a report on encroachments in Delhi's Southern Ridge. The tribunal stresses the need for effective measures to reclaim this vital green area. Awaiting a comprehensive affidavit, the case is scheduled for further hearing in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 20:57 IST
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised concerns over undisclosed information in a report detailing the status of encroachments in the Southern Ridge area of Delhi, a critical green lung of the national capital.

Highlighting deficiencies, the tribunal noted a lack of updated data regarding encroachments since April 5, 2019. The report provided a chart outlining removals from 2019 but failed to address recent developments.

In response, the tribunal has demanded a comprehensive affidavit within four weeks, detailing efforts to eliminate encroachments effectively. The issue is set for further deliberation on July 4.

