High-Stakes Court Battle: The Brazen Killing of Health Exec Brian Thompson

In a dramatic legal showdown, Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty to charges of murdering health insurance executive Brian Thompson, while federal prosecutors push for the death penalty.

The brazen killing and subsequent five-day manhunt have gripped the nation, highlighting the ongoing controversy surrounding healthcare in the U.S.

At the crime scene, authorities found shell casings with phrases critiquing insurer practices, fueling public debate on healthcare costs. Meanwhile, Mangione's legal team contests the politicization of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)