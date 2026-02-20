Robotaxi Roadblock: New York Governor Halts Expansion in Smaller Cities

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has retracted her plan to introduce commercial robotaxi services in smaller state cities, citing insufficient legislative support. This marks a significant setback for Waymo, Alphabet's autonomous vehicle unit, which was aiming to expand its presence beyond major hubs and gain new customers.

Currently, Waymo is offering approximately 400,000 driverless rides weekly in various U.S. cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. Although permitted to test autonomous vehicles in New York City, with limitations, Waymo is not authorized to provide paid rides and is working with state legislators to advance its agenda.

Self-driving technology continues to grapple with safety scrutiny, highlighted by a recent incident involving a Waymo vehicle in California. Despite evidence suggesting reduced accident rates in certain states, national legislation to ease self-driving deployment faces obstacles, creating a complex path forward for industry stakeholders.

