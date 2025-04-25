Left Menu

Odisha Expands Access to Justice with 46 New Civil Judge Courts

The Odisha government has established 46 new civil judge courts across the state, enhancing judicial access. These courts are spread across various districts, replacing the jurisdiction of existing Junior Division courts. The decision was made in consultation with the Orissa High Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:30 IST
The government of Odisha has made a significant stride in improving access to justice by inaugurating 46 new civil judge courts across different regions of the state, officials revealed on Friday.

Balasore district now hosts five of these courts, while Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh each have four. Additionally, three courts have been set up in Jajpur, Kendrapara, Kandhamal, and Ganjam districts, with two new courts in Keonjhar, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack.

Single courts have been introduced in districts including Rayagada, Puri, Sonepur, and others. This strategic expansion, advised by the Orissa High Court, effectively terminates the previous jurisdiction of Junior Division Civil Judge courts over the corresponding tehsils.

