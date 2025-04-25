Left Menu

U.S. Outlines Conditions for Syria Amid Calls for Sanctions Relief

The U.S. has outlined specific conditions that Syria must meet for a shift in Washington's policy, including renouncing terrorism and ensuring regional stability. Syria's foreign minister advocated for lifting sanctions and highlighted steps toward constitutional reform and national dialogue during a U.N. Security Council meeting.

The United States has publicly listed conditions at the United Nations, demanding Syria take certain steps before Washington alters its stance on the country, amid calls from Syria to lift sanctions.

Acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N., Dorothy Shea, laid out these conditions, which include Syria renouncing terrorism, promoting non-aggression towards neighboring states, excluding foreign terrorist fighters from official roles, and limiting Iran's influence in the region. The U.S. also seeks the dismantling of weapons of mass destruction, the recovery of U.S. citizens who have disappeared in Syria, and assurance of security and freedom for all Syrians.

In response, Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad al-Shibani, addressed the U.N. Security Council, noting efforts to address these demands and appealing for the lifting of U.S.-imposed sanctions. He emphasized Syria's fight against Islamic State militants and engagement with international watchdogs, while proposing constitutional reform and a national dialogue to foster progress.

