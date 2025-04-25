Champai Soren Launches Movement Against Religious Conversion and Infiltration
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren announces a movement against alleged religious conversion and Bangladeshi infiltration in the state. The campaign starts on 'Hul Diwas' from Santhal Pargana. Tribal and religious leaders, alongside community members, will participate. Soren emphasizes protecting land and cultural integrity.
Champai Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand and a BJP leader, declared on Friday a significant campaign aimed against what he describes as the religious conversion of tribal populations and infiltration by Bangladeshis in the region.
The initiative is set to commence on 'Hul Diwas,' known as revolution day, from Santhal Pargana on June 30, Soren announced at a press briefing.
Featuring tribal and religious leaders and thousands of community members, the movement seeks to address land issues in Pakur, Sahebganj, and Dumka districts, where Soren claims Bangladeshi infiltrators have settled and threaten local integrity.
