UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

The UN Security Council has unequivocally condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, emphasizing the necessity to hold accountable the perpetrators, organizers, and sponsors of what it labeled as a 'reprehensible act of terrorism.'

During a recent press statement, the 15-nation body stressed that terrorism in all its forms poses a severe threat to global peace and security. The council expressed its deepest sympathy to the victims' families and asserted the importance of international cooperation to bring those responsible to justice.

The incident, which killed 26 people, predominantly tourists, has escalated tensions between India and Pakistan. In retaliation, India announced sanctions including expelling Pakistani military attaches. Pakistan has countered by closing its airspace to Indian airlines, marking a significant diplomatic rift in the wake of the terror attack.

