Tragedy in Saharanpur: Firecracker Factory Blast Claims Three Lives

An early morning explosion at a firecracker factory in Saharanpur's Nihal Khedi village resulted in the tragic deaths of three workers, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The blast shook the vicinity around 4:30 am, its echo heard across a two-kilometre stretch, according to District Magistrate Manish Bansal. Fire and police teams rushed to the scene for rescue operations after being informed about the blaze.

The factory's operators are in police custody, while investigations continue into the specifics of the cracker types being manufactured. Concerns rise over illegal operations, with officials and villagers attributing blame to alleged administrative negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)