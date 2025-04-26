Left Menu

Jharkhand ATS Nabs Four in Anti-Terror Crackdown

Four individuals were arrested by Jharkhand ATS in Dhanbad, allegedly linked to terrorist groups such as ISIS and AQIS. Weapons, electronic devices, and incriminating documents were seized. Authorities stated that the suspects were involved in illegal activities and efforts to radicalize youth.

In a significant anti-terror operation, the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended four individuals from Dhanbad district, suspected of having connections with multiple terrorist organizations, an official reported on Saturday.

The operation led to the seizure of two pistols, 12 cartridges, several electronic devices, and a plethora of documents and books related to banned organizations, enhancing the gravity of the case, as per an ATS official's statement.

An ATS statement detailed that the suspects were allegedly part of groups like Hizb ut-Tahrir, Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent, and ISIS, who were reportedly facilitating illegal arms trade and promoting religious extremism. A case has been filed at ATS Ranchi, and investigations are in progress.

