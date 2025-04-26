Maharashtra's Decision on Pakistani Nationals: Visa Regulations Tightened
Maharashtra minister Yogesh Kadam declared that 5,000 Pakistani nationals reside in the state. The Centre has directed 1,000 on short-term visas to leave. Following a terror attack, India has revoked visas for Pakistani nationals, with medical visas valid only until April 29.
Maharashtra's minister, Yogesh Kadam, announced that approximately 5,000 Pakistani nationals reside within the state. These include individuals on short-term visas, whom the Center has mandated to leave the country.
Kadam noted that many have been in India for several years, some through marriage, while others have applied for Indian citizenship. He estimates that there are around 4,000 long-term visas, including those issued for film, medical, journalism, and personal matters.
In light of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, the Ministry of External Affairs has revoked all valid visas for Pakistani nationals as of April 27. Medical visas will expire on April 29, allowing a brief extension for those in need.
