Heroic Farewell: Honoring Lieutenant Vinay Narwal

In a solemn tribute, Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pledged a Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia payment and a government job to a family member of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who tragically lost his life in the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Narwal, a 26-year-old Indian Navy officer from Karnal, had recently embarked on married life. He and his wife Himanshi were on their honeymoon when the attack occurred, claiming the lives of 26 individuals on April 22. The bereaved family has been promised a government job, as per the wishes of Narwal's parents, ensuring the family's continued support.

Narwal's final rites were conducted with deep respect in Karnal on April 23, attended by Chief Minister Saini, who vehemently condemned the terrorists' cowardice. Lieutenant Narwal leaves behind a family mourning their profound loss: a father Rajesh, who is a government employee, a homemaker mother, and a younger sister continuing her education.

(With inputs from agencies.)