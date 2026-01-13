Local Language Knowledge Now Essential for Government Jobs in Meghalaya

The Meghalaya government has introduced a new requirement for all government job applicants: proficiency in the local language of the district where they are applying. This applies to all positions under the District Selection Committee, ensuring candidates can communicate effectively with the local population.

The decision follows an office memorandum, which mandates applicants to pass a qualifying exam in the district's local language. For posts in Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills, candidates must demonstrate competency in Khasi, while those in Garo Hills need to qualify in Garo.

The policy aims to improve communication between government personnel and the local people, enhancing the efficiency with which local officials can discharge their duties. The updated language requirements are to be implemented immediately, impacting all future recruitment processes across Meghalaya.