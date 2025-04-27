Left Menu

Government Empowers I4C to Combat Cybercrime and Money Laundering

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) has been authorised to exchange information with the Enforcement Directorate under anti-money laundering laws. This aims to enhance efforts against cyber frauds by identifying conspirators. Citizens are encouraged to report frauds to the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 12:35 IST
Government Empowers I4C to Combat Cybercrime and Money Laundering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government has taken a decisive step in bolstering its fight against cybercrime by authorizing the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to share and receive crucial information from the Enforcement Directorate under the framework of the anti-money laundering law. This strategic move is designed to track money trails and effectively counter cyber fraud.

Rooted under the auspices of the home ministry, I4C acts as a central hub for combating cybercrime across India. By enhancing cooperation among various law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, I4C is at the forefront of revolutionizing India's approach to cybercrime management.

With a recent notification from the Revenue Department under the Finance Ministry, dated April 25, I4C has been brought under Section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This integration facilitates seamless information sharing with the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies, ultimately targeting the masterminds behind transnational cyber frauds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025