Government Empowers I4C to Combat Cybercrime and Money Laundering

The government has taken a decisive step in bolstering its fight against cybercrime by authorizing the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) to share and receive crucial information from the Enforcement Directorate under the framework of the anti-money laundering law. This strategic move is designed to track money trails and effectively counter cyber fraud.

Rooted under the auspices of the home ministry, I4C acts as a central hub for combating cybercrime across India. By enhancing cooperation among various law enforcement agencies and stakeholders, I4C is at the forefront of revolutionizing India's approach to cybercrime management.

With a recent notification from the Revenue Department under the Finance Ministry, dated April 25, I4C has been brought under Section 66 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This integration facilitates seamless information sharing with the Enforcement Directorate and other agencies, ultimately targeting the masterminds behind transnational cyber frauds.

