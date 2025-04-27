Fugitive Caught: 23 Years After Double Murder in Gujarat

Nirupam Kansagra, wanted for a double homicide committed in 2002, has been arrested in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police disclosed on Sunday. Accused along with four others, including a minor, Kansagra had been on the run for 23 years, evading trial while others were captured and sentenced.

The Ahmedabad city crime branch revealed that Kansagra was nabbed in Dahej, Bharuch district, aided by technical surveillance and informants. Following the crime, he distanced himself from family, adopting the alias Munnabhai Patel to work and live incognito until reuniting with his family in Surat recently.

The 2002 row centered on the murders of Salim and Devsi, whose bodies were burned in a car to cover up the crime, resulting in life sentences for other adult convicts. Kansagra's arrest closes a decades-old case, with legal proceedings likely to follow.

