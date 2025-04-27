Left Menu

Fugitive Caught: 23 Years After Double Murder in Gujarat

Nirupam Kansagra, a fugitive for 23 years, was arrested in Bharuch district for a 2002 double murder case. While others faced trial and sentencing, Kansagra evaded capture until his recent arrest. He lived under an alias and was apprehended through technical surveillance and human intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:26 IST
Fugitive Caught: 23 Years After Double Murder in Gujarat
  • Country:
  • India

Nirupam Kansagra, wanted for a double homicide committed in 2002, has been arrested in Gujarat's Bharuch district, police disclosed on Sunday. Accused along with four others, including a minor, Kansagra had been on the run for 23 years, evading trial while others were captured and sentenced.

The Ahmedabad city crime branch revealed that Kansagra was nabbed in Dahej, Bharuch district, aided by technical surveillance and informants. Following the crime, he distanced himself from family, adopting the alias Munnabhai Patel to work and live incognito until reuniting with his family in Surat recently.

The 2002 row centered on the murders of Salim and Devsi, whose bodies were burned in a car to cover up the crime, resulting in life sentences for other adult convicts. Kansagra's arrest closes a decades-old case, with legal proceedings likely to follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025