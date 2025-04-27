Left Menu

Explosion Rocks Iran's Largest Port, Hundreds Injured

A devastating explosion at Iran's largest port, Bandar Abbas, killed at least 28 people and injured over 700. The blast, believed to be caused by chemical mishandling, occurred during nuclear discussions with the U.S. Despite speculations, Iran denies military links. Firefighters work tirelessly to contain the damage.

Updated: 27-04-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 17:40 IST
Explosion Rocks Iran's Largest Port, Hundreds Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A catastrophic explosion at Bandar Abbas, Iran's biggest port, has claimed at least 28 lives and injured more than 700 individuals, according to state media on Sunday. Firefighters continue working to extinguish the flames fully.

The explosion shattered windows over several kilometers and severely damaged shipping containers, causing significant destruction. The blast occurred in the Shahid Rajaee section as nuclear talks between Iran and the U.S. were underway in Oman. The exact cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

Despite speculations of military links, Iran's Defense Ministry refuted international media claims that the mishandling of missile fuel may have led to the explosion, denouncing such reports as enemy psyops. Officials continue to investigate, aiming to provide a comprehensive assessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

