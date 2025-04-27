Gadchiroli Cow Scheme Scandal: Probe into Misappropriation

A departmental investigation has been launched in Gadchiroli district for alleged irregularities in a cow purchasing scheme intended for the tribal population, announced Maharashtra's Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike. The inquiry focuses on the misappropriation of funds that were meant for beneficiaries.

At a press conference, Minister Uike emphasized that anyone found responsible will face consequences, with no exemptions. He pointed out Shubham Gupta, the former deputy collector of Gadchiroli, among those under scrutiny. The accusations relate to malpractices when Gupta was the project officer at the Ettapalli Bhamragad tribal development office during the 2022-23 period.

Commenting on potential actions against the IAS officer, now stationed in Pune, Minister Uike indicated that a probe has been underway for eight days, stressing that the process is ongoing and decisions will follow based on conclusive findings.

