Left Menu

Gadchiroli Cow Scheme Scandal: Probe into Misappropriation

A departmental investigation is ongoing in Gadchiroli over alleged misappropriations in a cow purchasing scheme meant for tribal beneficiaries. Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike assures accountability, while Shubham Gupta, former deputy collector, is a focal point in the inquiry. Actions depend on the probe's findings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadchiroli | Updated: 27-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 18:11 IST
Gadchiroli Cow Scheme Scandal: Probe into Misappropriation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A departmental investigation has been launched in Gadchiroli district for alleged irregularities in a cow purchasing scheme intended for the tribal population, announced Maharashtra's Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike. The inquiry focuses on the misappropriation of funds that were meant for beneficiaries.

At a press conference, Minister Uike emphasized that anyone found responsible will face consequences, with no exemptions. He pointed out Shubham Gupta, the former deputy collector of Gadchiroli, among those under scrutiny. The accusations relate to malpractices when Gupta was the project officer at the Ettapalli Bhamragad tribal development office during the 2022-23 period.

Commenting on potential actions against the IAS officer, now stationed in Pune, Minister Uike indicated that a probe has been underway for eight days, stressing that the process is ongoing and decisions will follow based on conclusive findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025