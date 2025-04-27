India and Taliban: Navigating Diplomatic Pathways

Anand Prakash, leading India's discourse on Afghanistan, engaged in talks with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul. The discussions center on enhancing political and trade relations, Afghan media reported.

Muttaqi stressed the importance of expanding diplomatic and economic ties, encouraging Indian investors to explore opportunities in Afghanistan. This is part of a wider effort to reinforce bilateral cooperation, especially in trade sectors, according to an Afghan spokesperson.

This meeting arises amidst rising tensions between India and Pakistan. India's stance remains firm on forming an inclusive Afghan government and ensuring Afghan territory isn't misused for terrorism. India's diplomatic re-engagement reflects its commitment to stabilizing Afghanistan while safeguarding regional interests.

