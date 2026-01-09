EU Leaders Visit Syria: A New Dawn in Diplomatic Relations

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, European Union leaders visited Syria for the first time on Friday, meeting with the country's interim President, Ahmad al-Sharaa. This visit marks an important step towards mending relations between Syria and Western countries after years of conflict and political isolation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa made this trip as part of a regional tour. Both leaders expressed the EU's support for Syria as it seeks to rebuild after a devastating 14-year civil war that concluded with the overthrow of former President Bashar Assad in December 2024.

The Syrian government continues to face economic challenges and sporadic sectarian violence. Recent clashes between Syrian forces and Kurdish fighters in Aleppo highlight ongoing tensions. The EU delegation plans to extend its tour with a visit to Lebanon, underscoring regional stability efforts.

