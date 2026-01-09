Left Menu

EU Leaders Visit Syria: A New Dawn in Diplomatic Relations

EU leaders visit Syria for the first time, meeting interim President Ahmad al-Sharaa, signaling warming relations post-civil war. European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen and European Council's Antonio Costa pledge support for Syria's recovery while dealing with internal conflicts and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 09-01-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 16:35 IST
EU Leaders Visit Syria: A New Dawn in Diplomatic Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant diplomatic breakthrough, European Union leaders visited Syria for the first time on Friday, meeting with the country's interim President, Ahmad al-Sharaa. This visit marks an important step towards mending relations between Syria and Western countries after years of conflict and political isolation.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa made this trip as part of a regional tour. Both leaders expressed the EU's support for Syria as it seeks to rebuild after a devastating 14-year civil war that concluded with the overthrow of former President Bashar Assad in December 2024.

The Syrian government continues to face economic challenges and sporadic sectarian violence. Recent clashes between Syrian forces and Kurdish fighters in Aleppo highlight ongoing tensions. The EU delegation plans to extend its tour with a visit to Lebanon, underscoring regional stability efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.

IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in...

 India
2
Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

Kerala High Court Monitors Sabarimala Gold Theft Probe Amid New Developments

 India
3
Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

Storm Goretti's Devastating Impact Across Northern Europe

 Global
4
Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

Yoga Speeds Up Opioid Withdrawal Recovery: A Game Changer in Treatment

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Population Growth to Prosperity: How Africa Can Unlock Its Demographic Dividend

Building Health-Promoting Schools in Africa: A Practical Framework for Learning and Care

Regulating AI in the Real World: Why Capacity Building Matters More Than Rules

From Strategy to Safeguards: Assessing Vietnam’s Readiness for Ethical AI Adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026