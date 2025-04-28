Left Menu

Tragedy at Myrtle Beach: Shooting Leaves 11 Injured

A shooting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, left 11 people injured. During the incident, police shot and killed a person as they responded to the threat. The identity of the deceased is unknown, and authorities are investigating. Injured individuals are receiving medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Myrtlebeach | Updated: 28-04-2025 02:00 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 02:00 IST
Tragedy at Myrtle Beach: Shooting Leaves 11 Injured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic shooting incident occurred in the bustling tourist destination of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, leaving 11 people wounded. The situation escalated when police responded to a disturbance involving multiple individuals late Saturday night.

The department's statement revealed that law enforcement was compelled to act due to an 'immediate threat,' resulting in an officer fatally shooting one individual. The identity of the deceased remains undisclosed, pending further investigation.

Meanwhile, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division continues to probe the incident, ensuring that those injured receive the necessary medical attention. Local authorities have yet to clarify whether the deceased was involved as a suspect in the initial shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

