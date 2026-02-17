Left Menu

European Law Enforcement Dismantles Largest Fake-Perfume Factory

Spanish and French authorities have dismantled Europe's largest fake-perfume factory, seizing 1.2 million counterfeit bottles worth over €94 million. Seven arrests were made, and materials to produce 150,000 liters of fake scents were found. Further investigations are underway, with potential additional arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2026 23:34 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 23:34 IST
European Law Enforcement Dismantles Largest Fake-Perfume Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spanish law enforcement, supported by French customs agents, successfully dismantled what is considered Europe's largest illegal fake-perfume operation, Catalan authorities announced on Tuesday. In a collaborative raid, authorities seized materials totaling over €94 million, reflecting the scale of the underground operation.

The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals suspected of participating in a criminal network involved in smuggling and patent offenses. Two warehouses, with about 1.2 million counterfeit perfume bottles emulating over 50 popular brands, were also confiscated.

The investigation remains active, and officials have indicated that further arrests are anticipated as the inquiry continues. The gang is accused of distributing significant amounts of counterfeit fragrance across Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

Strengthening Ties: Modi Invites Rahman to India

 India
2
Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

Ramadan Peace Gesture: Afghanistan Releases Captured Pakistani Soldiers

 Afghanistan
3
Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

Breaking Barriers: Removing Discriminatory Language in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

Jammu and Kashmir's Agriculture Grants Propel Economic Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026