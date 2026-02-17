European Law Enforcement Dismantles Largest Fake-Perfume Factory
Spanish and French authorities have dismantled Europe's largest fake-perfume factory, seizing 1.2 million counterfeit bottles worth over €94 million. Seven arrests were made, and materials to produce 150,000 liters of fake scents were found. Further investigations are underway, with potential additional arrests.
Spanish law enforcement, supported by French customs agents, successfully dismantled what is considered Europe's largest illegal fake-perfume operation, Catalan authorities announced on Tuesday. In a collaborative raid, authorities seized materials totaling over €94 million, reflecting the scale of the underground operation.
The operation led to the arrest of seven individuals suspected of participating in a criminal network involved in smuggling and patent offenses. Two warehouses, with about 1.2 million counterfeit perfume bottles emulating over 50 popular brands, were also confiscated.
The investigation remains active, and officials have indicated that further arrests are anticipated as the inquiry continues. The gang is accused of distributing significant amounts of counterfeit fragrance across Europe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
