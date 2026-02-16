Delhi Police's Modern Special Cell Headquarters Set to Revolutionize Law Enforcement

In an ambitious move to fortify the capital's security apparatus, Delhi Police's Special Cell will soon operate from an ultra-modern headquarters. This Rs 368 crore facility aims to significantly enhance the force's ability to combat narcotics, organized crime, and terrorism, as announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

During the 79th Raising Day ceremony of the Delhi Police, Shah emphasized the need for a robust law enforcement framework that meets global standards. The new headquarters will feature cutting-edge amenities, including a state-of-the-art indoor firing range, cyber laboratories, and a high-tech war room.

This development is part of broader reforms, including the Safe City Project and the Integrated Criminal Justice System (ICJS), aimed at improving public safety through advanced technology and legal provisions. The initiative signals a decisive step towards enhanced urban policing and women's safety in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)