Left Menu

Germany Seeks EU Exemption for Boosting Defence Budget

Germany is seeking an exemption from EU borrowing limits to increase its defence budget. This move, revealed by Finance Minister Joerg Kukies, aligns with similar requests from Portugal and Poland. The European Commission's proposal would allow increased defence spending without triggering deficit-based disciplinary measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 13:20 IST
Germany Seeks EU Exemption for Boosting Defence Budget
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has formally requested an exemption from European Union borrowing limits, aiming to ramp up its defence spending in the forthcoming years. This intention was communicated through a letter sent by German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies, as per reports obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Kukies, in a Friday interview with Reuters, confirmed Germany's likely pursuit of this exemption. These plans echo intentions previously expressed by Portugal and Poland, revealing a regional trend towards bolstering military expenditures.

The European Commission has devised a plan allowing member states to increase defence budgets by up to 1.5% of their GDP annually over a span of four years. This would permit such fiscal expansions without imposing the usual disciplinary measures that apply when deficits exceed 3% of GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025