Germany Seeks EU Exemption for Boosting Defence Budget

Germany has formally requested an exemption from European Union borrowing limits, aiming to ramp up its defence spending in the forthcoming years. This intention was communicated through a letter sent by German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies, as per reports obtained by Reuters on Monday.

Kukies, in a Friday interview with Reuters, confirmed Germany's likely pursuit of this exemption. These plans echo intentions previously expressed by Portugal and Poland, revealing a regional trend towards bolstering military expenditures.

The European Commission has devised a plan allowing member states to increase defence budgets by up to 1.5% of their GDP annually over a span of four years. This would permit such fiscal expansions without imposing the usual disciplinary measures that apply when deficits exceed 3% of GDP.

