Left Menu

Pakistan's trade deficit widens

Imports of goods rose to 5.74 billion in December, while exports stood at 2.75 billion.Trade in services also remained negative. Services exports for the month were 936 million while imports were 1.31 billion, adding 370 million to the deficit.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 19-01-2026 21:03 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 21:03 IST
Pakistan's trade deficit widens
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's external financing position weakened in December 2025 due to a rise in imports and persistent income outflows that pushed the current account back into deficit, a media report said on Monday.

Quoting the data by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Dawn reported that the cash-strapped country recorded a current account deficit of $244 million in December, compared with a $98 million surplus in November of the same year.

As a result, the cumulative current account position for July to December FY26 rose to a deficit of $1,174 million compared to a surplus of $957 million during the same time last year.

The monthly decline was driven primarily by changes in trade. Imports of goods rose to $5.74 billion in December, while exports stood at $2.75 billion.

Trade in services also remained negative. Services exports for the month were $936 million while imports were $1.31 billion, adding $370 million to the deficit. Overall, strong remittance inflow did provide support, with workers' remittances amounting to $3.59 billion in December.

Other notable findings were that the financing account posted a net outflow of $596 million in December, while foreign direct investment showed a net outflow of $135 million.

The December data is representative of the fact that Pakistan's external stability remains heavily dependent on remittances and official financing, imports are rebounding, and export growth seems to be softening, indicating that the balance of payments remains vulnerable to shifts in internal and geopolitical conditions, Dawn reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

Syrian president, Trump discuss developments in Syria in phone call

 Egypt
2
UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

UK plans overhaul of its antitrust regime to drive growth

Global
3
Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

Massive 100-vehicle pileup in Michigan as snowstorm moves across country

 United States
4
Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

Ukraine's Zelenskiy announces new air defence system

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could close Africa’s deadly diagnosis gap for diabetes and sickle cell disease if deployed equitably

Generative AI’s biggest risk may be that no one can fully explain it

AI tools in education linked to rising technostress among teachers

Healthcare’s new gatekeeper is AI and the risks are just emerging

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026