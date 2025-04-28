Tragic Strike: U.S. Airstrike Devastates Migrant Center in Yemen

In a devastating escalation of conflict in Yemen, a U.S. airstrike targeted a Houthi-controlled detention center, resulting in the deaths of 68 African migrants. This incident marks one of the deadliest attacks amidst a six-week surge of U.S. air operations against the Iran-aligned Houthi group.

Houthi-controlled media released footage showing the harrowing aftermath in Saada, a crucial migration path for Africans en route to Saudi Arabia. The graphic images depicted bodies amidst the wreckage, while calls for accountability emerged from various humanitarian agencies and international observers.

The tragedy has renewed scrutiny on the humanitarian impact of U.S. military actions in the region, with discussions gaining momentum in political forums regarding the protection of civilians in conflict zones. The airstrike comes amid a complex backdrop of Yemen's prolonged civil war and migrant struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)