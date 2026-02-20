Left Menu

U.S. Economic Growth Faces Slows but Stays Stable Amid AI Investments

The U.S. economy's growth in the fourth quarter likely slowed due to last year's government shutdown and reduced consumer spending, but investments in artificial intelligence are expected to stimulate activity. A 'K-shaped' economic expansion persists, with income disparities causing an affordability crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 10:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. economic growth is expected to have decelerated in the fourth quarter as last year's government shutdown and a slowdown in consumer spending took their toll. Despite this, tax cuts and AI investments are anticipated to bolster activity in the new year.

The anticipated slowdown in GDP follows robust growth in previous quarters. The upcoming Commerce Department report will likely reveal an economic expansion benefitting upper-income households while others continue facing financial strains due to high inflation and stagnant wage growth.

While expert estimates predict a 3.0% growth rate for this period, challenges persist with trade deficits and reduced federal spending further impacting GDP figures. Yet, advancements in AI are seen as a crucial factor in sustaining economic momentum by driving business investments and consumer spending.

