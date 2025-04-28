Breakthrough in U.S.-India Trade Talks: A Step Towards Global Stability
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed promising proposals from key U.S. trading partners to avoid tariffs, notably anticipating a deal with India. China's recent tariff exemptions on certain U.S. goods signal its intent to ease trade tensions, reflecting positive prospects for global trade stability.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:55 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a progressive move forward in trade negotiations, highlighting promising proposals from leading U.S. trading partners to prevent tariffs.
A potential agreement with India is likely to be among the first successful deals, Bessent remarked during an interview with CNBC.
He also noted China's recent actions to exempt specific U.S. goods from their retaliatory tariffs, suggesting an effort to minimize trade friction with the United States.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea Eyes Role in Alaska's Gas Project Amid Trade Negotiations
Trans-Atlantic Tensions: EU and US Trade Negotiations
Bridging the Pacific: China and U.S. Set for New Trade Negotiations
Vance and Modi Pave the Way for Landmark US-India Trade Deal
China Urges US to Halt Coercive Tactics in Trade Negotiations