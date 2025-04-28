Breakthrough in U.S.-India Trade Talks: A Step Towards Global Stability

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated a progressive move forward in trade negotiations, highlighting promising proposals from leading U.S. trading partners to prevent tariffs.

A potential agreement with India is likely to be among the first successful deals, Bessent remarked during an interview with CNBC.

He also noted China's recent actions to exempt specific U.S. goods from their retaliatory tariffs, suggesting an effort to minimize trade friction with the United States.

