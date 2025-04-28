Unity in Adversity: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Stance Against Terrorism

In a significant session, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The resolution, initiated by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, was passed unanimously, highlighting the need for a unified stance against terrorism and communal discord.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted his failure in ensuring tourist safety and expressed profound remorse for the loss. He emphasized the importance of nurturing the spontaneous unity and compassion displayed by the public following the attack, a sentiment echoed by various Assembly members and political leaders.

The Assembly also voiced its support for diplomatic measures to ensure the well-being of Kashmiri citizens nationwide. Leaders called for collective efforts to bolster safety and security, urging all political, religious, and civil factions to reject divisive rhetoric and commit to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)