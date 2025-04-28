Left Menu

Unity in Adversity: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Stance Against Terrorism

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution condemning the recent Pahalgam terrorist attack and committing to uphold peace and communal harmony. The attack, which claimed 26 lives, prompted widespread outrage and spontaneous protests. Leaders emphasized unity, resilience, and solidarity with victims, urging nationwide calm and collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-04-2025 19:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 19:06 IST
Unity in Adversity: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's Stance Against Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant session, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution condemning the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. The resolution, initiated by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, was passed unanimously, highlighting the need for a unified stance against terrorism and communal discord.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted his failure in ensuring tourist safety and expressed profound remorse for the loss. He emphasized the importance of nurturing the spontaneous unity and compassion displayed by the public following the attack, a sentiment echoed by various Assembly members and political leaders.

The Assembly also voiced its support for diplomatic measures to ensure the well-being of Kashmiri citizens nationwide. Leaders called for collective efforts to bolster safety and security, urging all political, religious, and civil factions to reject divisive rhetoric and commit to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025