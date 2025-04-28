Justice Sought After Shocking Assault at Railway Station

In a disturbing incident at Sasamusa railway station, Gopalganj district police have reported the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl. The victim, a resident of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, was traveling with her father for medical treatment when the attack occurred.

According to police spokesperson Avdhesh Dixit, the incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday. Following the girl's testimony, authorities swiftly registered a case and apprehended one suspect.

A relentless manhunt is underway to capture the two remaining accused, ensuring justice for the victim and restoring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)