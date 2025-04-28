Left Menu

Justice Sought After Shocking Assault at Railway Station

A minor girl from Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly sexually assaulted by three individuals at Sasamusa railway station in Bihar's Gopalganj district. Police have registered a case based on the girl's statement, leading to the arrest of one suspect while efforts to apprehend two others continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 28-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 20:36 IST
In a disturbing incident at Sasamusa railway station, Gopalganj district police have reported the alleged sexual assault of a minor girl. The victim, a resident of Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, was traveling with her father for medical treatment when the attack occurred.

According to police spokesperson Avdhesh Dixit, the incident unfolded in the early hours of Monday. Following the girl's testimony, authorities swiftly registered a case and apprehended one suspect.

A relentless manhunt is underway to capture the two remaining accused, ensuring justice for the victim and restoring public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

