India Post Launches 'Gyan Post' to Deliver Educational Materials at Affordable Rates

The gazette notification formalizing the launch of 'Gyan Post' was recently published, and the service will officially commence on 1st May 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 21:41 IST
By launching 'Gyan Post', India Post reaffirms its dedication to public service and national development. Image Credit: Twitter(@IndiaPostOffice)
In a landmark move to strengthen the education ecosystem across the country, Hon’ble Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Regions, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, announced the launch of 'Gyan Post', a new initiative by India Post dedicated to making the delivery of educational, social, cultural, and religious books more accessible and affordable for all citizens. The gazette notification formalizing the launch of 'Gyan Post' was recently published, and the service will officially commence on 1st May 2025.

Bridging the Educational Divide

Recognizing that education forms the bedrock of a nation's future, the government has consistently emphasized the importance of equitable access to learning materials. However, disparities in geography and economic status have often posed barriers to quality education. 'Gyan Post' has been conceptualized to address these challenges, ensuring that crucial educational resources can reach the remotest corners of India, empowering learners irrespective of their location.

Speaking at the launch event, Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia highlighted the broader vision behind this initiative:

"Under the new education policy and syllabus reforms, 'Gyan Post' serves as a vital delivery mechanism, ensuring that education reaches every individual, fostering a truly inclusive learning environment."

Affordable Delivery Structure

'Gyan Post' has been thoughtfully designed to support students, teachers, libraries, and educational institutions by offering cost-effective postal rates for the transmission of books and printed educational materials. Key highlights of the pricing include:

  • ₹20 for packets weighing up to 300 grams.

  • ₹100 for packets up to 5 kilograms. (Taxes applicable as per regulations.)

This pricing structure ensures that sending educational materials remains affordable even for individuals and small organizations, encouraging a culture of learning and knowledge-sharing nationwide.

Operational Details

  • Trackable Deliveries: Each parcel sent under 'Gyan Post' will be assigned a tracking number, enabling senders and recipients to monitor the status of their shipments online.

  • Surface Mode Transport: To maintain affordability, consignments will be transported via surface mode, balancing cost-efficiency and reliable service.

  • Eligibility Criteria: Only non-commercial educational materials qualify for 'Gyan Post'.

    • Publications must not primarily serve business or commercial purposes.

    • Materials must avoid advertisements, except for incidental announcements or book lists.

    • Every book must clearly mention the name of the printer or publisher, adhering to India Post’s prescribed guidelines.

Empowering Through Knowledge

By launching 'Gyan Post', India Post reaffirms its dedication to public service and national development. In addition to its traditional role of mail delivery, India Post continues to innovate in ways that serve the nation’s evolving needs. The service is expected to particularly benefit:

  • Students preparing for competitive exams

  • Educational institutions located in rural and remote areas

  • Public libraries and community reading rooms

  • NGOs and organizations focused on literacy and education

Through this initiative, India Post is contributing meaningfully to the broader goals of India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasizes universal access to quality education.

Availability and More Information

Starting 1st May 2025, 'Gyan Post' services will be available at all departmental post offices across the country. Interested users can inquire at their nearest post office or find more detailed guidelines and service conditions online at www.indiapost.gov.in.

 

