Indefinite Blockade Launched Over Alleged Fund Diversion in Mizoram

The Lunglei unit of Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) along with multiple organizations has initiated an indefinite blockade. Their demand focuses on retrieving funds that were allegedly diverted from their intended use of repairing a vital road connecting Lunglei town in southern Mizoram.

K Lalchhuanawma, the MZP secretary in Lunglei, stated that the blockade on the Aizawl-Thenzawl-Lunglei (ATL) road is a strategic move to compel government action. According to him, the immediate release of funds meant for the ATL road's improvement is imperative.

Lalchhuanawma alleged that out of Rs 90.69 crore designated for the ATL road, Rs 44.89 crore was diverted for state capital Aizawl's road enhancement. He emphasized the long-standing poor condition of the 166-km road and the resulting neglect towards Lunglei residents. Despite previous warnings with a 15-day deadline, no progress was made, leading to the current blockade, supported by 15 additional organizations including commercial vehicle operators.

(With inputs from agencies.)