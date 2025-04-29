Visa Crisis: The Cross-Border Dilemma in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh faces a complex situation as the Indian central government's stern order demands the departure of Pakistani nationals following a terrorist attack on April 22. Among the affected are nine children born to Pakistani fathers and Indian mothers, whose future remains in limbo as authorities seek guidance from central authorities.

Compounding the issue is a Pakistani man's long-term visa application filed in Bhopal just before the deadline set for expelling Pakistani citizens. This move comes amidst government directives revoking various categories of visas, sparing only a select few, such as Long Term and diplomatic ones.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged state leaders to ensure compliance with the order, which could see those who fail to leave facing legal consequences. As the tension simmers, officials are keenly monitoring 228 Pakistani nationals on various visas in the state.

